Antilia bomb scare-businessman murder case: Dismissed cop Mane seeks pardon
Mane said his outstanding service record must be considered and he be given a chance to repent his mistakes by being granted pardon
Former policeman Sunil Mane moved an application before a special court here seeking pardon in the case pertaining to the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.
