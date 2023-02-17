Former policeman Sunil Mane moved an application before a special court here seeking pardon in the case pertaining to the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

As per the National Investigation Agency, Mane was part of the conspiracy to kill Hiran, a Thane-based businessman, who purportedly owned the explosives-laden vehicle that was found parked near Ambani's house 'Antilia' on February 25, 2021.

Hiran's body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5 that year. In his handwritten application, Mane said he had realised his mistake and sought the court to consider his "outstanding" service record and give him a chance to "repent".

The court on Friday directed the NIA to file its say on the plea of Mane, who was arrested in April 2021 and is currently in judicial custody. The application seeking pardon was received by the court on Thursday and Special NIA Judge AM Patil took it on record on Friday, after which he asked the prosecution to respond.

"It is a matter of record that I have been assessed as outstanding or very good in my whole service of 26 years. Also, till the date of arrest, I have been commended with 280 rewards by the Central and the state governments as well as higher authorities in the police department," Mane said in his application.

Asserting that "deeply thinking" during his incarceration period had made him realise his mistakes, Mane said, "Being a police officer it was my duty to protect the life of the citizens of the country. But unfortunately and unknowingly I have committed some mistakes."

"To repent these mistakes and give justice to the victim and his family, I have decided to make full and truthful disclosure of the whole circumstances and facts of the case," he further said.

Mane said his outstanding service record must be considered and he be given a chance to repent his mistakes by being granted pardon.

