An Assistant Police Inspector who was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Sachin Waze case related to the Antilia bomb scare was among 86 officials who were transferred on Tuesday.

According to reports, Riyazuddin Qazi has been transferred to the local arms unit while Prakash Hoval has been transferred to the Malabar Hill police station.

However, API Riyazuddin Qazi and API Prakash Hoval are not the only cops who have been transferred. The Mumbai Police has undergone a major reshuffling in its crime branch.

In all, 65 officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone were shunted out, some of them to the traffic department.

Qazi had been questioned by the NIA, which is probing the case related to the recovery of a Scorpio with explosives near Mukesh Ambani's house. Waze has been arrested in the case.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as the home department is facing heat over the Waze case as well as the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh himself.

