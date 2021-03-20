The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took suspended police officer Sachin Waze to the place near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence last night where explosives were recovered from a car last month.

The spot outside Ambani's residence Antilla has been the centre of a national investigation over the past 22 days. An explosive-laden SUV was found parked on this road near the billionaire's residence.

The central probe agency recreated the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

NIA and forensic department officials made Vaze walk the stretch in a bid to recreate the crime scene, in which a vehicle with gelatin sticks was found.

The NIA that is probing the case has made some headway after CCTV footage showed a person walking in a PPE kit on Carmichael Road at the time of the incident in February.

The probe agency suspects the person to be suspended Mumbai police cop Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Ambani's house.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

After the NIA, now the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will be seeking custody of Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, top sources of ATS confirmed. Waze had moved Thane Sessions court seeking anticipatory bail. The court will hear his plea on March 30.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

With agency inputs

