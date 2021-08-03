Antilia bomb scare: ₹ 45 lakh paid for Mansukh Hiran killing, NIA tells court

Premium Policemen deployed outside Antlia after a car laden with gelatin sticks was found abandoned near it. (File photo)

1 min read . 10:38 PM IST

PTI

On Tuesday, the NIA told court its probe had revealed that ₹45 lakh was paid by an accused for the killing of Hiran and there was need to find out who had funded this accused