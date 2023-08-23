Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former police officer Pradeep Sharma arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiren. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home 'Antilia'. The SUV's owner, Hiran, was found dead on March 5, 2021. The incident sparked speculation and investigations into potential security threats and organized crime.

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze is the main accused in the Antilia bomb planting case and the killing of Hiran. Sharma was arrested in the case in June 2021.

‘No direct link between Waze and Sharma,’ his counsel tells SC A bench of justices A S Bopanna and P S Narasimha had reserved its order on August 21 after hearing submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sharma, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who represented the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case.

Sharma's counsel said the only allegation against him was that he had helped his former colleague Sachin Waze in eliminating Hiran.

Rohatgi submitted Sharma was a decorated police officer who retired after 37 years of service. "Waze wanted to have some recognition and be in spotlight."

He said there was no direct evidence to link Sharma to Sachin Waze.

"I am a retired police officer. I met Waze at Malabar (Hill) police station. He called me and is known to me. Second time I met him at police commissioner's office. Is it possible to hatch a conspiracy to murder someone at police commissioner's office?" Rohatgi submitted.

On July 24, the top court had extended by two weeks the interim bail to Sharma in view of his wife's surgery.

Sharma along with police officers Daya Nayak, Vijay Salaskar and Ravindranath Angre was a member of the Mumbai Police's encounter squad that killed over 300 criminals in numerous encounters.

