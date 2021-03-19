Continuing its tirade regarding the National Investigation Agency handling the Antilia bomb scare case, Shiv Sena said on Friday that the anti-terror task force has been handed over this case without it having any links to terrorism.

"NIA investigates matters related to terrorism. But despite not having any link to terrorism, the agency has been handed over the case. What is the matter? What probe did the NIA do in the Uri attack, the Pathankot attack, and the Pulwama attack? How many criminals have been arrested? This too is a mystery. But 20 gelatin sticks in Mumbai seems to prove to be a big challenge for NIA," read an editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana.

The editorial goes on to praise former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was recently shifted to Home Guard. It alleged that there was a certain lobby in Delhi that had grudges against him.

"The government has to do the rejig in police under certain specific circumstances. Param Bir Singh was replaced in the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner, which doesn't mean he is guilty. He took the command of the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner during very difficult times. He had instilled a passion in the police to fight the Covid-19 crisis. He himself went to an area like Dharavi," read the editorial.

"In Sushant-Kangana episode, he did not let the morale of the police go down. TRP scam files were opened during his time. A lobby in Delhi had grudges against him due to this," it added.

The editorial further said that the newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale will have to work with courage and caution.

"All are sad the way Mansukh Hiren died suspiciously. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have suffered a bit too much. But Ramswaroop Sharma, an MP of the same party, died suspiciously in Delhi during the commencement of the session of Parliament. Sharma was a strong Hindutva proponent. BJP people are not seen beating his chest about his suspicious death. In the case of Mohan Delkar's suicide, no one is ready to speak even one word. Sushant Singh Rajput and his family have all been forgotten," the editorial said.

It added that BJP knows where to invest and an effort to reduce the morale of Mumbai Police is going on. "The opposition should not do this. If the opposition thinks they will take over the power in the state this way, then they are having misconceptions," it added.

'Deliberate attempt'

The Shiv Sena had earlier this week said that the NIA's arrest of Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze was an "insult" to the state police and alleged it was being done deliberately.

Saamana had written that it is surprising that when the investigative capabilities and bravery of the Maharashtra Police are being acknowledged around the world, the NIA should investigate this case.

"Waze's arrest by the NIA was an insult of the state police and was being done deliberately. Those expressing happiness over this are hurting the state's autonomy," the editorial alleged.

Sanjay Raut's statement

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had also earlier stated that no central team was needed to probe the recovery of explosives near Mukesh Ambani's residence.

"I believe Sachin Waze is a very honest and capable officer. He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It is the responsibility of the Mumbai police to investigate the matter. No central team was needed," said Raut.

He stated that although the state administration respects the NIA, the Mumbai police was capable of handling the case too.

"Mumbai police and the anti-terrorism squad are well respected but central agencies repeatedly enter Mumbai and demoralise the police. It creates instability in the state and pressure on Mumbai police and administration," added the minister.

