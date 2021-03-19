Antilla bomb scare: 'Why NIA deployed to probe case?' questions Shiv Sena

"All are sad the way Mansukh Hiren died suspiciously. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have suffered a bit too much. But Ramswaroop Sharma, an MP of the same party, died suspiciously in Delhi during the commencement of the session of Parliament. Sharma was a strong Hindutva proponent. BJP people are not seen beating his chest about his suspicious death. In the case of Mohan Delkar's suicide, no one is ready to speak even one word. Sushant Singh Rajput and his family have all been forgotten," the editorial said.