Anti-NEET Bill will be sent for Presidential assent: Tamil Nadu Guv to Stalin

Anti-NEET Bill will be sent for Presidential assent: Tamil Nadu Guv to Stalin2 min read . 02:33 PM IST
- The Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 8 had adopted once again the anti-NEET Bill and sent it Raj Bhavan for getting Presidential assent
Anti-NEET Bill: The anti-NEET Bill adopted recently by the Tamil Nadu Assembly would be forwarded to the Centre for Presidential assent, state Governor R N Ravi assured Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday.
Stalin called on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan and urged him to expeditiously send the Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the purview of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for getting Presidential assent, an official release said as per PTI.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 8 had adopted once again the anti-NEET Bill and sent it Raj Bhavan for getting Presidential assent.
The previous anti-NEET Bill, passed on September 13, 2021 by the DMK government was returned after 142 days to the government by Governor Ravi.
In February, Stalin labelled NEET a killer exam and said he believed that the Governor would forward without any delay the Bill re-adopted, now to the President for his assent.
"It is the Constitutional duty of the Governor to forward it to the President. I think and expect the Governor to do that duty hereafter at least," he said.
The Bill was passed followed discussions that stretched to 3 hours and the test was yet again dismissed by Stalin as one that went against the principles of Constitution including social justice and equality. As per the Constitution, the action of Ravi in sending back the Bill to the Assembly was not a correct decision, the government said.
The chief ministter targeted the governor on the return of the Bill and said it raised questions over Centre-state relations. He wondered if the action of the governor in sending back the Bill that was enacted based on a policy decision and which was passed by a duly elected government, did not go against the principle of democracy.
The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill was passed on September 13, 2021 by the Assembly.
With inputs from PTI
