Anti-pollution curbs: Gopal Rai orders ‘WFH’ for 50% Delhi govt employees

Around 50% Delhi government employees will do work-from-home, while private offices are also advised to follow the suit, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai while speaking about anti-pollution curbs.
As per PTI reports, the minister said that special task forces will be set up to curb air pollution at hotspots in the national capital, while revenue commissioners will prepare plan for staggered timings for markets and offices.
He asserted that the government has already set-up a six member panel to monitor implementation of anti-pollution curbs in the city.
Gopal Rai announced these anti-pollution curbs in a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of ways to control polluting activities under the final stage of the GRAP-IV.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also addressed a joint press conference with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on the pollution situation here. He announced the closure of primary schools from tomorrow, till the air quality improves in the city.
“We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," Kejriwal said.
He also ensured that the government is taking all possible measures to control the pollution situation. Additionally, the chief minister also said, “We will try for crop diversification... we will try to move our farmers from rice to other crops in Punjab."
Until now Delhi has imposed a ban on construction and demolition activities under the Stage III Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). However, projects related to railway services, metro, airports, and defense activities and linear public projects such as highways, flyovers, etc have been exempted from the ban.
The chief minister had also announced that his government will give ₹5,000 per month to support construction workers affected by the stoppage in work. The Delhi Government is also likely to impose a ban on plying of diesel-run vehicles as the air quality remains under the "severe" category.
(With inputs from agencies)
