Anti-trust case: CCI asks Amazon, Flipkart to share financials to decide penalty
Summary
- The e-commerce giants' financial statements will form the basis for determining the penalty, depending on the outcome of the CCI's hearing of the companies’ defence in the four-year-old case.
NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has asked Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd and Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd to share their financial statements as the anti-trust case against the e-commerce giants enters the last leg, according to two persons aware of the development.