Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey was on Tuesday appointed as the new Election Commissioner. Pandey retired as the chief secretary of UP in August 2019.

The appointment of Pandey will restore the poll panel to its full strength as a three-member commission.

The legislative department in the law ministry said the president is pleased to appoint Pandey, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1984 batch, as an EC with effect from the date he assumes office.

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India SY Quraishi took to Twitter to congratulate Pandey.

Congratulations Mr Anup Chandra PANDEY for your appointment as Election Commissioner of India. Wish you a successful tenure. May you live up to the nation’s trust. @ECISVEEP — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) June 8, 2021

There was a vacancy in the poll panel. Sunil Arora demitted office as the chief election commissioner (CEC) on 12 April.

While Sushil Chandra is the CEC, Rajiv Kumar is the other election commissioner.

The 1984 batch IAS officer was handpicked by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to head the state bureaucracy on 28 June, 2018.

