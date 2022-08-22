Anupam Kher, JP Nadda and Randeep Guleria receive 'Alumni of the Year award'2 min read . 12:38 PM IST
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, BJP party president JP Nadda and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Sunday received the 'Alumni of the Year Award' at Himachal Pradesh University.
Cracking a joke on himself, Kher on stage said, "It would be for the first time that Himachal Pradesh University would have given such a grand welcome to a 38% scorer. In my entire student life, I have never scored above 38%".
Addressing the university alumni meet, the actor that he was not good at sports and recalled a phrase that his teacher once told him, "Even if you (Kher) will run alone in the race, you will still come second".
Remembering his college days, Padam Bhushan recipient Kher said Shimla taught him to dream big. To achieve something, the need is to have faith in oneself, and respect parents and the nation, he said.
Padam Shri recipient and Delhi AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria also shared his days at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here 30 years ago.
Besides, Nadda said he has very sweet memories of his days as a student at the university. He remembered his teachers and fellow students. It was an arduous task to stand and perform on the stage, he said. He also shared his experiences as a student leader with Rakesh Singha, now a CPI (M) MLA.
The BJP chief said the university started its journey with 11 departments and today it has 44 departments.
The HPU taught him that self-existence is only possible with co-existence, he said, adding for attaining success one has to be honest in his efforts and believe in unity.
The BJP president asked the university students to set their goals, identify hidden talents, and use them in the interest of society.
Nadda said success comes with hard work and dedication and no one can be deprived of it if honest efforts are made.
Nadda and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur laid the foundation stone of an alumni building to be constructed for ₹8.95 crore. They also released a souvenir, "Summer Hill Panorama", and an alumni web portal.
Nadda, Kher, and Guleria were given the Alumni of the Year Award.
The university presented the Distinguished Alumni Award to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLAs Rakesh Singha, and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
