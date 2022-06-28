Anupam ki Shaadi: Here's why Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal shaved off his moustache2 min read . 02:54 PM IST
- In a recent Instagram post, the Shark Tank fame Mittal has talked about what he had to do in order to shoot for the documentary
NEW DELHI :Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal has recently shot a documentary on the story of how his company Shaadi.com came into being. The documentary is titled Anupam Ki Shadi.
The founder-CEO Anupam Mittal shot a documentary that narrates the story of the brand.
In a recent Instagram post, the Shark Tank fame Mittal has talked about what he had to do in order to shoot for the documentary including shaving off his moustache. Mittal has shared a behind the scene video of the same.
Anupam shared the video with the caption, “From trying wigs to going clean-shaven to multiple takes & then struggling to act, it took a lot to get this film right. Here it is, all caught on the #BTS of #anupamkishaadi … the film about the Shaadi.com journey. Great work team @shaadi.com in capturing these moments and making this film even though at times, I did not believe."
Watch the video here
In the video one can see Mittal along with the director Nishant Nayak. They are seen talking about their decision to make a film on Shaadi.com. In the film, Mittal plays himself.
The crew also has kept near similar sets. Anupama also got into the look he carried when Shaadi.com started, the look from his younger days. Further he also had to change his look several times for the film.
Nishant lauds Anupam for being a sport in trying out various hairdos, even going clean-shaven. Though Anupam cribs about letting go of his moustache, his dedication is worth praising
Speaking about his attempts at acting, Anupam told Moneycontrol, “You can’t possibly recollect the emotions, so you try to get inside your head when you were 20 years younger to see what might have played out. It’s almost like playing a different character. It took a lot of intensity and soul-searching for me to pull that off because I am not an actor."
The reality show Shark Tank India, inspired by the popular American reality show, ran from December to January. Along with Anupam Mittal, former Bharat Pe founder Ashneer Grover featured on the show as a shark, along with Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta.
