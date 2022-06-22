Anupam Mittal opens up about co-judges of Shark Tank, says ‘styles thode alag h’1 min read . 05:05 PM IST
- After the success of first season of Shark Tank India, season 2 is set to return soon.
Online matrimonial site Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on 22 June opened up how judges on the business reality show Shark Tank India treat entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to them.
Responding to one of the follower on Twitter, Mittal said that on the business reality show, judges have their own styles of reacting to pitches but they all have the pitchers' best interests at heart.
He replied, "Thanks for the kind words… at the end of the day, I think all the sharks have the pitcher’s best interests at heart. Styles thode alag hain (are a little different)."
Earlier, a follower acknowledged Mittal as her favourite 'Shark' and praised the way he treated every pitcher on Shark Tank India, she took to Twitter and wrote, Anupam Mittal is my most favorite shark! Love how chivalrous and honest this person is with literally everyone and love his calm personality. Love how he guides every other pitcher so passionately and chooses to give a constructive response in the most gentle ways."
Adding more, she wrote, "Even if the pitcher isn't worthy of getting any investment or guide. It is evident from his discussions that he has explored more business horizons than other sharks. More power to you, Anupam Mittal!"
After the success of first season of Shark Tank India, season 2 is set to return and the social media users are excited.
The first season featured Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of Boat as the judges, however, details of second season is yet to be revealed.
