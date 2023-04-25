Indian entrepreneur Anupam Mittal expressed his dissatisfaction with Twitter after the social media platform removed the blue tick verification badge from his profile. He took to Twitter to voice his disappointment, even declaring that he would cancel his plans to purchase a Tesla car because of it. The Shark Tank India judge wrote, "Am canceling my planned purchase of a Tesla … ticked off."

This decision by Twitter to remove unpaid, legacy blue ticks has caused controversy since billionaire Elon Musk took over the platform for $44 billion and fired many of its staff. Previously, the blue tick provided authentication to accounts verified by Twitter.

However, it was removed last week as part of Musk's push to increase revenue. Users speculated that the label was automatically given to accounts with a million subscribers, but exceptions appeared to exist. For instance, actor Ryan Reynolds, with over 21 million followers, no longer holds a blue tick that he once did.

Several Twitter users were amused by Mittal's tweet, while others told him not to complain and pay for the verification badge. Some reminded him that his own company charges a fee for premium access, and so he should not complain about such privileges.

Many Indian celebrities, such as cricketers Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, and politician Rahul Gandhi lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. However, the blue tick was restored to their profile after they subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.

Their accounts are now “verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number", as per Twitter.

While Tesla cars are not common in India, there are already many Indians who own the prestigious vehicle. Prashant Ruia, CEO of Essar conglomerate in India, is the first known celebrity to own a Tesla in India. Actor Riteish Deshmukh was also among the first Indians to own a Tesla while Mukesh Ambani reportedly owns two of the coveted cars.

Twitter's decision to remove the blue tick verification badge has caused a stir among its users, with some expressing their dissatisfaction. While it remains to be seen whether Mittal will actually cancel his planned purchase of a Tesla, it is clear that the social media giant's decision has not gone down well with some of its users.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author