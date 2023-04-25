Anupam Mittal plans to ‘punish’ Elon Musk as Shaadi.com founder loses Twitter blue tick2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Twitter's decision to remove unpaid, legacy blue ticks has caused controversy.
Indian entrepreneur Anupam Mittal expressed his dissatisfaction with Twitter after the social media platform removed the blue tick verification badge from his profile. He took to Twitter to voice his disappointment, even declaring that he would cancel his plans to purchase a Tesla car because of it. The Shark Tank India judge wrote, "Am canceling my planned purchase of a Tesla … ticked off."
