Anupam Mittal reacts to AI-generated baby portraits of 'Shark Tank' judges
- The AI-generated posts display the usually strict 'sharks' in their baby avatar and the creator has focused a lot on the detailing of the portraits
Shark Tank India features budding entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to a panel of investors, known as ‘sharks’ to get some funding and mentorship for their business idea. The show is increasingly becoming popular in India and investors have also gained some personal recognition with the show.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×