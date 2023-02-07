Shark Tank India features budding entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to a panel of investors, known as ‘sharks’ to get some funding and mentorship for their business idea. The show is increasingly becoming popular in India and investors have also gained some personal recognition with the show.

Social media is frequently filled with memes about the show or the investors, but this time it is the AI-generated portraits of these sharks that went viral on social media. The portraits are created by a digital creator named Sahid who shared them on the social media platform Instagram. Shadi.com founder Anupam Mittal also reacted to the AI-generated photos.

“Baby avatars of the Sharks of @sharktank.india season 1 & 2. Who is your favourite Shark?," Sahid wrote while sharing the AI-generated pictures.

The portraits display the baby avatars of the investors which include boAT founder Aman Gupta, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, CarDekho founder Amit Jain, SUGAR cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh and Lenskart founder Peeyush Bansal. BharatPay founder Ashneer Grover who was on the panel of investors during Season 1 of the show is also included in the portraits.

The AI-generated posts display the usually strict 'sharks' in their baby avatar and the creator has focused a lot on the detailing of the portraits, leaving people on social media impressed.

One of the ‘sharks’ and Shadi.com founder Anupam Mittal also reacted to the pictures and said “ye kya bana diya bhai. kyun sata rahe ho" on Twitter. Mittal also added an angry emoji after his tweet expressing his displeasure over the creations.

The users on social media loved the creations and also appreciated the creator for his eye for detail.

The creator Sahid is known for creating some interesting pictures with the help of Artificial Intelligence. He usually creates baby avatars and has also posted the same for WWE stars.