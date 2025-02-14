Anupam Mittal shares stories on ‘sudden’ personal losses due to cardiac attacks: ‘7 friends’

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, recently shared a PolicyBazaar advertisement on LinkedIn to emphasise the significance of life insurance and raise consciousness about “heart health.”

In his post, Mittal noted how people believe misfortune won't happen to them. He wrote, “I don't usually take up commercial stuff for LinkedIn, but I felt this message was important and personal. Most of us walk around thinking, “Mujhe kuch nahi hoga.” Even when we hear about 30 and 40-year-olds collapsing from sudden heart attacks, we assume it’s someone else’s problem. Between 2019 and 2022, I had to say goodbye to 7 friends I had known for a significant part of my life. All untimely and sudden deaths.”

“I hope none of our families ever have to use insurance, but life doesn’t ask. It’s like a seatbelt > no one plans for a crash, but you’d be an idiot to hit the road without one. So, unless you are sitting on a fortune, considering term insurance is not a bad idea for your family and for your peace of mind. Because while we can’t predict life, we sure as hell can never be too prepared for it,” he added.

By the time this copy was written, the post had accumulated 1,795 likes, 124 comments, and 42 reposts.

What did the advertisement say? The advertisement shared by Anupam Mittal on LinkedIn features a PolicyBazaar employee attempting to sell insurance, initially facing rejection.

However, he eventually secures a deal, and the scene transitions to him receiving a message confirming a ₹2 crore claim approval. The ad then shifts to the employee visiting the home of a widow and her child, informing them that the claim amount has been transferred.

The woman expresses her gratitude for ensuring her late husband had life insurance. The ad concludes with the agent stepping out of the house and receiving a call about his day, to which he replies, “It was good.”

How to prevent Sudden Cardiac Arrest? Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) occurs when the heart abruptly stops functioning due to an irregular rhythm, causing breathing to cease and the person to lose consciousness.

Baseline test: Lipid profile

Stress test: Treadmill test

Check if a patient is a diabetic or not.

Anybody who is above 35 years old can do the above-mentioned tests. if the tests appeared negative, then repeat every 5 years. If anyone is positive, please seek medical help.

Symptoms

Learn to recognise symptoms of heart problems, such as chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or palpitations. Seek medical attention promptly if any symptoms arise.

For individuals at high risk of sudden cardiac arrest due to conditions like arrhythmias or heart failure, a doctor may recommend an ICD, a device that can detect and correct irregular heart rhythms.