Anupam Mittal takes jibe at ‘pee-gate’ row, says ‘Flying on Air India is…’1 min read . 10:13 PM IST
- Earlier, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had released a statement after the incident and said AI's response should have been much swifter.
Following the Air India incident where a drunk passenger urinated on a co-passenger on a flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26, Shark Tank's judge Anupam Mittal took a dig at the airline.
Founder of Shaadi.com took to Twitter and wrote, "Flying on Air India is quickly becoming a moot point."
ALSO READ: ‘Pee-gate’ case: What happened on Air India plane? Co-passenger explains
He added, "How do u think the airline could have/can handle the susuation better?"
The Shaadi.com founder was disappointed with the way Air India dealt with the whole situation. On being asked why is he defaming the airline when it is the person's fault by a user, Mittal replied, "The issue is their handling of the susuation ... if they had done a good job at it, then I agree with you."
Two days after his tweet, it has amassed over 7,000 likes and a lot of mixed responses.
On his tweet, another user commented, "Bad taste at least not expecting from your end, your shadi.com helps to connect the people also sometimes not. It doesn't mean u are responsible for this.."
Earlier, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had released a statement after the incident. "Air India's response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been," he said, adding, "The Tata Group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew with full conviction."
