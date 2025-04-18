Anurag Kashyap in trouble? Complaint filed with Mumbai Police over controversial remark against Brahmins

“As a member of the Brahmin community, I am deeply offended by this derogatory and hateful comment made by Anurag Kashyap… Such a statement is not only casteist but also incites hatred and violates the principles of dignity and equality protected under our Constitution. I request @MumbaiPolice to take immediate cognizance of this caste-hate speech and register an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS. No one is above the law, and such divisive, hateful content must be dealt with sternly,” he wrote.