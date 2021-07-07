Anurag Singh Thakur, Parliamentarian from Himachal Pradesh, got promoted on Wednesday with President Ram Nath Kovind appointing the 46-year old BJP leader as a cabinet minister.

This indicates Thakur, who has been serving as minister of state in the ministries of finance and corporate affairs, may take charge of any other ministry as part of the cabinet reshuffle.

Thakur, who represents the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, is one of the youngest in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet and has been active in defending government policies. The cricketer turned politician is also an industrialist and agriculturist. He had served in various Parliamentary committees earlier.

Thakur is among the 15 persons appointed as cabinet ministers in Modi’s cabinet reshuffle, the first during his second term in office. Another 28 Parliamentarians took oath as ministers of state on Wednesday.

The cabinet reshuffle coincides with the Modi administration’s efforts to salvage the economy and restore livelihoods. Modi congratulated all his colleagues who took oath on Wenesday and wished them for their ministerial tenure. “We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India," Modi said in a tweet. The government is yet to make public the portfolios of the persons sworn in on Wednesday.

