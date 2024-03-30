Anurag Thakur orders 'strong legal action' after women footballers accuse AIFF official of physical assault
Union Minister Anurag Thakur directed AIFF to take strict action against its official, Deepak Sharma, after two women footballers filed a complaint of physical assault by him in Goa
Two female footballers were physically assaulted by an All India Football Federation (AIFF) member during the Indian Women’s League tournament taking place in Goa. Reacting to the incident, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, has ordered the AIFF to take strict legal action against the accused, Deepak Sharma, who is an executive committee member of AIFF.