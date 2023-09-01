Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felicitated the International Chess Federation FIDE World Cup 2023 runner-up R Praggnanandhaa and his parents on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking during the felicitation programme, Thakur said, "I congratulate him. He has made India proud. At the age of 16, he did what others could not. Many youngsters get inspiration from him to play Chess. Chess originated in India but it took hundreds of years to organise a Chess Olympiad in the country and it was organised successfully,"

Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa expressed his elation for the support and noted that it motivates him to work harder. He told ANI, "We are happy that we are getting this support and it is also motivating us to work hard and perform well in the tournaments and bring laurels to the country," {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met with the 18 year old Chess player and congratulated him for his brilliant performance at the World Cup.

After meeting Praggnanandhaa, PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you!"

The Indian Chess prodigy won a silver medal in the Fide World Cup 2023 and qualified for the Candidates 2024 recently. The 18 year old wonderboy has long been seen as a possible successor to the five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand and remains firmly on the path to chess greatness. He is the only Indian player after Anand to book a spot in the Candidates and had the previously beaten Carlsen in an online tournament last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Praggnanandhaa has been in the spotlight since he made waves at a young age. He won the national under-7 title to lay down the marker and has been on the rise ever since. He became an International Master at the age of 10, and two years later, he became a GM. Iin 2019 he achieved a ELO rating of 2600 at 14 years and three months and looked to be on the overdrive.