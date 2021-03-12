OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Anurag Thakur first minister promoted as captain in Territorial Army

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur became the first serving member of Parliament and minister to be promoted as captain in the Territorial Army as a regular Commissioned Officer.

Thakur has been promoted from lieutenant to the rank of Captain at 124 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Sikh).

The four-time BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur was commissioned into the Territorial Army (TA) as a lieutenant by the then Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dalbir S Suhag in July 2016, an official statement said on Thursday.

"I am extremely honoured to have been promoted to the rank of Captain. I would like to reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India," he said.

"This is the third generation from my family who is serving in the armed forces. It is an honour to be part of both army and the Parliament. I come from a constituency and state where people from every third house serve in the army. The first army officer to be honoured by the Param Vir Chakra was from Himachal Pradesh only," he added.

"I was commissioned as a regular officer into the Territorial Army in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. Today I am honoured to share, I have been promoted to the rank of Captain. I reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India," he had tweeted earlier in the day.

The 46-year-old called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday after being promoted as captain.

The Territorial Army that is the second line of defence in the hierarchy, comprises volunteers who are imparted military training for about a month in a year. TA can be pressed into national service in case of any emergency.

