Modi 3.0: Anurag Thakur’s first reaction after getting dropped from Narendra Modi’s cabinet, says ‘may they do…’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who has been dropped from Narendra Modi-led 3.0 government, on Sunday extended his best wishes to the all the ministers.

Thakur won the Hamirpur parliamentary seat for the fifth consecutive time, defeating Congress Satpal Raizada. He won the election by a margin of 1.82 lakh votes. In 2019, he won the seat nearly 4 lakh votes.

In his first reaction after finding no place in the Cabinet, Thakur, who won from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat said, “I extend my best wishes and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term and heartiest wishes to all his ministers and may they do a wonderful job and take the country forward in the next 5 years.”

The outgoing information and broadcasting minister said that as far as the Modi cabinet and today's oath-taking ceremony are concerned, many people associated with Mann Ki Baat are present here today.

"All those great people who are running the Viksit Bharat Abhiyan are here...It is my good fortune that they have come to my residence. We will go to the oath-taking ceremony from here..."

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening, Narendra Modi hosted a high tea for probable ministers who are set to join the Modi cabinet 3.0, at the Prime Minister's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Former ministers Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur were among those who were missing.

