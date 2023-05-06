Anurag Thakur lauds Neeraj Chopra: ‘A true champion has made the nation proud again’1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 06:18 AM IST
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur lauded Neeraj Chopra after the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist claimed the Doha Diamond League 2023
Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra didn't waste time to leave his mark after his recovery from injury as he claimed the Doha Diamond League 2023. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur lauded Neeraj Chopra after the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist claimed the Doha Diamond League 2023.
