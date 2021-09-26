Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched High Power Transmitters of Doordarshan and All India Radio to cover remote and border areas near Kargil in Ladakh.

The ministry informed that the 10KW transmitters are the highest altitude TV and Radio transmitters in the country, located at the height of 4,054 metres (about 13,300 ft) above the mean sea level. The range of the transmitter is over 50km in radius. And the transmitters at Leh are at an altitude of 3,501 metres (about 11,450 ft).

"Strengthening of terrestrial coverage in border areas will also make educational content available for the students in this region through DD and AIR," the union minister said.

Thakur lauded the team of engineers and workers for completing the project in such hostile weather conditions. The minister said that the Ladakhi contribution to DD Kashmir will be doubled from 30 minutes to one hour daily from October 1.

He said that the border coverage by strong signals of radio and television is an important aspect of the broadcasting policies of the government.

Thakur added that it is not only required for providing correct information to the people in the sensitive border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but also to counter the propaganda from hostile neighbours.

In order to make TV and radio channels accessible to common people, Prasar Bharati is making available over 160 TV channels across different genres, including news, entertainment, education, and 48 radio channels free of cost to DD Free Dish households, the Information, and Broadcasting Ministry said.

