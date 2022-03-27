Anurag Thakur on Sunday launched TEJAS (Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills) in Dubai - a Skill India International Project to train overseas Indias. The programme aims to skilling, certification and overseas employment of Indian.

During the event, Thakur said, “India has a youthful population. The youth are the largest stakeholder in both nation building and image building. The Minister said that our focus is skill this population and provide the world with a large skilled workforce from India."

Thakur reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a strong partnership between India and UAE. Tejas aims at creating a 10,000 strong Indian workforce in UAE during the initial phase.

The minister also held a series of discussions with industry leaders from film and entertainment space in India and UAE. The day started with a meeting with Olivier Bramley, CEO, Media & Entertainment, E-Vision. Other CEOs present at the event were Neeraj Roy, founder of Hungama Digital Media and Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO of Tata Play and others.

Thakur said, “India and UAE can work together on programming for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" He invited UAE for collaboration in AVGC sector and said if there is a need changes in policy can be also be implemented.

