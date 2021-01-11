Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli become parents to baby girl

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are now parents to a baby girl. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a daughter, their first child, on Monday at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Kohli wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic)."

Anushka and Virat had announced that they were expecting a baby in August last year.

The two shared a picture, in which Anushka was seen wearing a black polka dot dress while Virat stood behind her, and wrote on their respective social media accounts, "And then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Congratulatory messages flooded both of their posts -- many of these were from Anushka and Virat's celeb friends, such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sania Mirza, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Parineeti Chopra.

Virat and Anushka had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. Photos from their dreamy wedding were the talk of the town that year.

