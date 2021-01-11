OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli become parents to baby girl
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now parents to a baby girl.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now parents to a baby girl.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli become parents to baby girl

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 04:40 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a daughter, their first child, on Monday, at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are now parents to a baby girl. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a daughter, their first child, on Monday at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Kohli wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat (sic)."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty

English health official warns pandemic entering worst weeks

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
Giriraj Singh said he will be writing to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the closure of the Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days

Bird flu: There's panic situation in country, don't spread rumours, says Giriraj Singh

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a joint statement with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Jerusalem January 7, 2021. Emil Salman/Pool via REUTERS/Files

Netanyahu orders advancement of West Bank settler housing projects

1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now parents to a baby girl.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli become parents to baby girl

1 min read . 04:40 PM IST

Anushka and Virat had announced that they were expecting a baby in August last year.

The two shared a picture, in which Anushka was seen wearing a black polka dot dress while Virat stood behind her, and wrote on their respective social media accounts, "And then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Congratulatory messages flooded both of their posts -- many of these were from Anushka and Virat's celeb friends, such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sania Mirza, Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Parineeti Chopra.

Virat and Anushka had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. Photos from their dreamy wedding were the talk of the town that year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout