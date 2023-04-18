Renowned Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was seen in the stands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, supporting her husband Virat Kohli’s IPL team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, in their match against the Chennai Super Kings on Monday. The star-studded event was abuzz with excitement, and Sharma's presence only added to the frenzy. Videos and images of her cheering for her team went viral on social media platforms.

During the match, Sharma was seen seated with RCB officials and was caught on camera admiring the crowd's support for Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni. In a brief clip, she could be seen expressing her admiration to her associates, saying "They love him" when Dhoni was at the crease.

The match saw RCB chasing a colossal target of 227 runs, and they got off to a shaky start as both their openers, Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror, were dismissed early on. However, the in-form duo of Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis took charge and propelled their team to a commanding total.

Maxwell and du Plessis stitched a century partnership in just 48 balls and played some scintillating shots all around the ground. But the Chennai Super Kings held their nerve in the final over, with Pathirana’s perfect Yorkers ensuring his team's victory by eight runs.

Fans flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emoticons after the video of Sharma went viral, highlighting the Bollywood actress's massive popularity.

CSK have moved to the third position with three wins in five games whereas RCB are at number seven with two wins from five games.

