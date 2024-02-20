Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome baby boy Akaay— what does the name mean?
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday evening announced the birth of their baby boy 'Akaay'.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife and actress Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy. According to the joint statement put up by the couple on social media platform Instagram, the baby boy was born on February 15, 2024. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli informed that they had named their child Akaay.