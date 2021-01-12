Anushka-Virat's first baby's photo out? Uncle Vikas clarifies

Social media went into a frenzy after actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Monday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.

Everyone poured their wishes to the couple on such a happy occasion while also desiring to see a glimpse of the newborn. At the same time, Vikas Kohli congratulated brother Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the birth of their daughter, along with a cute photo of a newborn's feet, leading fans to believe that it is the first picture of their baby girl.

Vikas took to Instagram to welcome the new member of the family and shared a picture of tiny feet peeping out of a cozy blanket. “Happiness overboard... angel in the house," he wrote in his caption.





Within moments of uploading the post, the photo went viral as fans started to circulate it as the first photo of the baby girl.

Thus, in another post, Vikas clarified that it was a 'random picture', and not the first photo of Virat and Anushka's baby. "Guys let me clarify that the picture i posted yesterday to congratulate anushka and virat is a random picture and not the actual picture of the baby... as some media channels are reporting... posting to clarify," he wrote.





Kohli, who shared the news on Twitter, said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat," Kohli said in a statement.

Sharma, who is also the co-founder of the banner Clean Slate Filmz, had a great 2020 work wise as two of her productions -- Netflix film "Bulbbul" and Amazon Prime Video web series "Paatal Lok" -- garnered favourable reviews from both audiences and critics.

As an actor, she last appeared in the 2018 film "Zero", alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Regarded as one of the best contemporary batsmen in the world, India cricket captain Kohli was recently granted paternity leave by the BCCI after the first Test against Australia.

"He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide," Board secretary Jay Shah had said in a press release in November.

Sharma and Kohli, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

