'Any agents promising...': India issues advisory after nationals lured to travel to Iran on false employment promises

India has issued an advisory, urging citizens to remain vigilant regarding employment promises and offers, citing case of Indian nationals who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent to other countries for employment.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) further stated that any agent promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs – thus urging citizens not to “fall prey” to any offers.

Upon reaching Iran, the Indian nationals have been "kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release,” the MEA said in its statement issued on Friday.