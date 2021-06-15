Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is defined as ‘any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunization and which does not necessarily have a causal relationship with the usage of the vaccine. It can be any unfavourable or unintended sign, abnormal laboratory finding, symptom or disease’. "Healthcare workers, doctors and vaccine recipients have been always encouraged by the Government of India as well as State Governments to report all deaths, hospitalizations and events resulting in disability as well as any minor and adverse events following immunization at any point of time after vaccination," the statement read.

