‘Any pressure?’: Pramod Tiwari, Sanjay Raut question SC decision ruling out cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 exam

NEET-UG 2024 paper leak: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, declined to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 examination conducted on May 5, ruling that there was no evidence of a systemic breach in the exam process. The apex court also dismissed a re-test plea.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra stated that current evidence does not suggest the exam results are compromised or that the NEET-UG question paper was widely leaked.
However, the Supreme Court acknowledged that the leak of the NEET-UG paper took place at Hazaribagh and Patna and said that it is "not in dispute."
"For us, zero tolerance of any kind of breach is our priority when it comes to exams for students - be it for higher education or jobs. So, theModi Government has enacted a strict law like The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act. Presenting our side before the Supreme Court, we have promised that our government is committed to having a transparent, tamper-free and zero-error examination system. Taking this commitment forward, we announced a high-level committee for a complete revamp of NTA. That committee is working dedicately...The committee has collected expert opinions and studied various models...They will submit a report soon. I would like to assure the youth and students of the country that we are committed to making NTA error-free. In this process, all those involved in these irregularities will not be spared. Strict legal action will be taken. CBI is doing its job..." the minister added.
"The important part of this order is that CJI DY Chandrachud observed that there is nothing on record through which could it be said that there was a large-scale leakage or a breach in the procedure. So, I think this observation is a stamp on the integrity and transparency of our government and NTA. Students who were anxious will now be relieved...", Sukanta Majumdar added.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess