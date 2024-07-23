NEET-UG 2024 paper leak: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, declined to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 examination conducted on May 5, ruling that there was no evidence of a systemic breach in the exam process. The apex court also dismissed a re-test plea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra stated that current evidence does not suggest the exam results are compromised or that the NEET-UG question paper was widely leaked.

However, the Supreme Court acknowledged that the leak of the NEET-UG paper took place at Hazaribagh and Patna and said that it is "not in dispute." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how politicians reacted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “Supreme Court should know what is happening in the country. Supreme Court was one last ray of hope. If that ray, too, is not showing us any direction, then where will we go? Is there any pressure on the government?"

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, “I will give my detailed reaction after reading the Supreme Court's verdict on NEET. All I can say is that if the paper leak issue has come up in exams, then where does its sanctity remain? It is gone…"

VCK MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said, “It is shocking news. Supreme Court direction is not in favour of the students who are affected by this NEET scam...The victims have to go for appeal. That is the only solution."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed the Supreme Court decision and said, 'Satyamev Jayate, truth prevailed. "For us, zero tolerance of any kind of breach is our priority when it comes to exams for students - be it for higher education or jobs. So, theModi Government has enacted a strict law like The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act. Presenting our side before the Supreme Court, we have promised that our government is committed to having a transparent, tamper-free and zero-error examination system. Taking this commitment forward, we announced a high-level committee for a complete revamp of NTA. That committee is working dedicately...The committee has collected expert opinions and studied various models...They will submit a report soon. I would like to assure the youth and students of the country that we are committed to making NTA error-free. In this process, all those involved in these irregularities will not be spared. Strict legal action will be taken. CBI is doing its job..." the minister added.

Union MoS (Education) Sukanta Majumdar lauded SC's decision and said, “First of all, we welcome this order. Our Ministry had this stand that we will follow whatever order is given by the court. Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reiterated this and even said in the House that we don't want to hide anything, there should be a full investigation. CBI is investigating it. " {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The important part of this order is that CJI DY Chandrachud observed that there is nothing on record through which could it be said that there was a large-scale leakage or a breach in the procedure. So, I think this observation is a stamp on the integrity and transparency of our government and NTA. Students who were anxious will now be relieved...", Sukanta Majumdar added.

JMM MP Mahua Maji said, "No comments can be made on the decision of the Court. But we want that there should be justice with students...Several incidents of paper leak is happening. Government should get serious over it, students' future should not be affected by such paper leaks - that is all we want..."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!