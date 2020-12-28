Subscribe
Anybody speaking against BJP faces ED or CBI, says Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Anybody speaking against BJP faces ED or CBI, says Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The senior NCP leader also said that the use of the ED for 'political purposes' had never happened in Maharashtra
  • Deshmukh was replying to a query on the ED summoning the wife of Sanjay Raut for questioning

Day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife in the PMC Bank money laundering case on 29 December, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a dig at the Modi government, saying whoever speaks against policies or leaders of the BJP is facing action by the Central agencies.

Day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife in the PMC Bank money laundering case on 29 December, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a dig at the Modi government, saying whoever speaks against policies or leaders of the BJP is facing action by the Central agencies.

While speaking to reporters, the senior NCP leader also said that the use of the ED for "political purposes" had never happened in Maharashtra.

While speaking to reporters, the senior NCP leader also said that the use of the ED for "political purposes" had never happened in Maharashtra.

"Anybody who speaks against policies or leaders of the BJP faces the ED or the CBI. As far as the Central Bureau of Investigation is concerned, we had taken a decision that any probe by that agency in Maharashtra cannot be pursued without the permission of the state government," he said.

"However, the rights of ordering an ED inquiry is with them (the Central government), but using these rights for political purpose was something never seen in Maharashtra," Deshmukh added.

Deshmukh was replying to a query on the ED summoning the wife of Sanjay Raut for questioning.

ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning

ED on Sunday summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha Raut, for questioning on 29 December in connection with the Bank scam.

This is the third summons issued to Varsha Raut after she skipped the earlier two on health grounds, the officials said, reported news agency PTI.

The summons for questioning has been issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED wants to question Varsha Raut with regard to "receipt" of some funds that were allegedly siphoned from the bank, official sources claimed.

