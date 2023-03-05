‘Anybody who raises question is attacked’: Rahul Gandhi on BBC documentary row2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:30 PM IST
- If the BBC stops writing against the government, everything will go back to normal, all the cases will disappear, everything (will) go back to normal: Gandhi said
Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi during an interview with Indian Journalists Association in London, called the recent tax survey on British Broadcasting Corporation offices in Delhi and Mumbai, a way to ‘suppress the voices’ in India.
