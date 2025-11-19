Anyone who takes pride in Bharat is a Hindu: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat asserts that pride in Bharat equates to being Hindu, emphasising the term as a civilisational identity rather than a mere religion. RSS chief focuses on unity, demographic issues, and the importance of cultural continuity, emphasising the need for collective efforts in nation-building.

Updated19 Nov 2025, 08:15 AM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the 'Deendayal Smriti Vyakhyan' programme, in Jaipur, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the 'Deendayal Smriti Vyakhyan' programme, in Jaipur, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.(PTI)

Anyone who takes "pride in Bharat" is a Hindu, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday, 18 November

Bhagwat, during an interaction with people in Guwahati, claimed that 'Hindu' is not merely a religious term but a civilisational identity rooted in thousands of years of cultural continuity.

"Bharat and Hindu are synonymous. India does not need an official declaration to be a 'Hindu rashtra'. Its civilisational ethos already reflects it," said Bhagwat, the head of RSS, the fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhagwat said RSS was not created to oppose or harm anyone but to focus on character-building and contribute to making India a global leader.

"The methodology to unite Bharat amidst diversity is called the RSS," he said.

On "demographic changes" in Assam!

Addressing concerns about "demographic changes" in Assam, Bhagwat called for confidence, vigilance, and firm attachment to one's land and identity.

He spoke about issues such as illegal infiltration, the need for a balanced population policy including a three-child norm for Hindus, and the importance of resisting divisive religious conversions. Bhagwat also advocated for the responsible use of social media, especially among young people.

Describing the Northeast as a shining example of India's unity in diversity, he said that figures like Lachit Borphukan and Srimanta Shankardeva hold not just regional importance but national relevance and inspire all Indians.

Bhagwat urged all sections of society to work collectively and selflessly for the nation's building.

Bhagwat arrived in Assam on Monday on a three-day visit and is scheduled to address a youth meet today. He will leave for Manipur on November 20.

(With agency inputs)

