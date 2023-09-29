Unlike other competitors who had to only deal with the pressure of performing well at Asian Games, silver-medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi had to additionally deal with the fear for the safety of her family in strife-torn Manipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After winning silver medal in Wushu competition under 60kg women's category, Naorem Roshibina Devi dedicated the medal to the people her state. An overwhelmed Roshibina could not stop herself from crying in front of the media as her tears not only expressed her happiness but also her concern for her family members living in Manipur.

“None of my immediate family members or relatives is affected by the violence but our village is on the boil for nearly five months. Manipur has been on the edge since May. Anything can happen anytime. So, I am worried about my parents and siblings," a concerned Roshibina told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was difficult for Naorem Roshibina Devi to not think about Manipur, her burning state caught in a seemingly endless cycle of ethnic violence. It was difficult not to worry about her family.

Naroem Roshibina Devi has achieved the goal of winning in Wushu, she even improved her performance from previous Asian Games. However, she was constantly anxious and distressed about the safety and security of her parents and family.

"Anything can happen anytime" the 22-year-old told PTI after winning a silver on Thursday. In faraway China, an emotional Roshibina can't celebrate the achievement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For more than four months everyone around Roshibina tried to shield her from the daily battle for survival her family is going through in the violence-hit Manipur.

The strategy seems to have worked as her Asian Games campaign culminated in a silver medal in the sanda 60kg category. She had won a bronze in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Request for help to bring normalcy in Manipur,’ says Roshibina from Manipur While interacting with mediapersons, Roshibina said that she is not sure when the violence will stop and it is only increasing. The tensions back at home affects her very much.

"The violence due to the conflict has not stopped, it is only increasing. I don't know when will it stop. I tried not to think much about that but it affects me. I play for India and I request for help to bring Manipur to normalcy," said Roshibina who belongs to the Meitei community.

Her father, Naorem Damu Singh, who is a farmer by profession, owns a small piece of land at village of Kwashiphai in Bishnupur district. Her mother, Romila Devi, helps her husband. She has a younger brother and an elder sister who is currently studying in Guwahati. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, her home-district Bishnupur, along with Churuchandpur, were at the heart of conflict in Manipur. Churachandpur is dominated by the Kuki community.

The conflict between the two communities has killed scores of people and injured so many more. Every family needs to contribute an able-bodied man and woman to protect their villages and Roshibina's parents are no exception. To let Roshibina focus on her game, her family members don't tell her much about the situation back at home.

"My mother participates in self protection activities as part of Meira Paibis (women torch bearers) and my father also takes part in patrolling and looking after the roads and lanes at our village," Roshibina's younger brother Naorem Priojit Singh said from Manipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We don't tell her much about the tense situation in Manipur as that will affect her game. She called up last week but my parents just told her to concentrate on her game only."

Roshibina was at the wushu national training camp in Srinagar for two months before the Asian Games. She had gone home in June during a break of 15 days but she did not go to her village. She stayed at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre at Takyel in Imphal.

"My father came to meet me. That was in June. I speak to them sometimes on the phone. My coaches do not allow me to speak to them regularly as that may affect my performance," said Roshibina, who is one among the 43 athletes from Manipur who are representing the country in the continental event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, a sobbing Roshibina had dedicated her medal to those "who are protecting us and suffering there".

"Manipur is burning. Fighting is going on in Manipur. I can't go to my village. I want to dedicate this medal to those who are protecting us and suffering there," she said.

The Manipuri athlete was crying inconsolably as she added: "I don't know what will happen, the fighting has been continuing. When will it stop and return to normal life of earlier times." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She spoke to her parents on Wednesday and they asked her to focus on the final without getting distracted by the Manipuri violence.

