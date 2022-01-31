Andhra Pradesh brings in ordinance to raise retirement age of govt employees1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2022, 05:49 PM IST
- Retirement age of state government employees has been raised effective from 1st January 2022
The Andhra Pradesh government has promulgated an ordinance to raise the retirement age of state government employees from 60 years to 62 years from January 1, 2022, according to news agency ANI.
