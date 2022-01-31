OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Andhra Pradesh brings in ordinance to raise retirement age of govt employees
Listen to this article

The Andhra Pradesh government has promulgated an ordinance to raise the retirement age of state government employees from 60 years to 62 years from January 1, 2022, according to news agency ANI.

 

Story to be updated 

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout