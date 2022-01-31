Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Andhra Pradesh brings in ordinance to raise retirement age of govt employees

Andhra Pradesh brings in ordinance to raise retirement age of govt employees

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
1 min read . 05:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Retirement age of state government employees has been raised effective from 1st January 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Andhra Pradesh government has promulgated an ordinance to raise the retirement age of state government employees from 60 years to 62 years from January 1, 2022, according to news agency ANI.

The Andhra Pradesh government has promulgated an ordinance to raise the retirement age of state government employees from 60 years to 62 years from January 1, 2022, according to news agency ANI.

 

 

Story to be updated 

Story to be updated 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!