AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy elected lifetime president of YSRCP

In March 2011, Jagan Mohan Reddy formed the YSRCP after severing ties with the Congress and has held the post of party president while his mother Vijayamma has been honorary president.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected 'president for lifetime' of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) on 9 July.
The following decision was taken after the conclusion of the YSRC's two-day plenary after an amendment to the party's constitution.
Earlier in the day, YSRC's Parliamentary Party Leader Vijayasai Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy will be made lifetime president of YSRCP.
On 8 June, YS Vijayamma, mother of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said she is thinking of stepping aside from her role as honorary president of YSRCP to help her daughter YS Sharmila in Telangana. She also floated YSR Telangana Party in 2021 with a view to fight the assembly polls in the state.
Vijayasai Reddy also said that support is required for Sharmila in Telangana at present.
"Support for YS Sharmila is required in Telangana at this time... Our present party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be made lifetime president of YSRCP. In this plenary, a proposal was mooted," he said.
Vijayamma said on Friday that when Jagan Mohan Reddy was in trouble she was with him and now she should support her daughter.
"I am thinking of stepping aside from this party. Sharmila is fighting alone. As Rajasekhara Reddy's wife and mother of Sharmila I have to stand with her, my heart tells me," Vijayamma had said at the party's national plenary.
"When he (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) was in trouble I was with him, now he is happy here. My daughter (YS Sharmila) is fighting alone, if I don't support her, it will be injustice...I am telling you all about this and I request all to forgive me," she added.
