People stand in a queue for the COVID-19 test (ANI)

AP coronavirus tally spirals to 2.27 lakh with 10,820 additions

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2020, 09:30 PM IST PTI

  • Death toll in the state due to coronavirus has crossed the mark of 2,000 with 97 new fatalities in a day
  • With positivity rate standing at 16.24% there are 87,112 active cases with 1.32 lakh recovered cases in the state as of now

AMARAVATI : Yet another record high per day cases of 10,820 saw Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rocket further up to 2.27 lakh on Sunday. The coronavirus toll crossed the 2000-mark as 97 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The total number of recovered patients touched 1.38 lakh as 9,097 got cured in the last 24 hours, leaving 87,112 active cases in the state. The recovery rate improved to 60.88 per cent. After 24.87 lakh sample tests, the cumulative positivity rate climbed up to 9.16 per cent against the national average of 8.93 per cent. The current positivity rate is over 16 per cent over the past few days as the state has been reporting cases in excess of 10,000 per day in the last five days.

"What we are witnessing is a peak curve. Our infection positivity rate was less than one per cent till May (during lockdown), which increased to 2.16 per cent in June and 12.33 per cent in July (post-lockdown). Now it is about 16.24 per cent," Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy pointed out.

East Godavari and Kurnool districts continued to report new cases at an alarming rate while West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Anantapuramu and Guntur too are witnessing a high surge. In the last 24 hours, East Godavari reported 1,543, Kurnool 1,399, West Godavari 1,132 and Visakhapatnam 961 coronavirus cases. Guntur reported 12 fresh Covid-19 deaths, Prakasam 11, Chittoor and West Godavari 10 each, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Srikakulam eight each and Kurnool seven in the last 24 hours. East Godavari and Visakhapatnam had six fresh fatalities each and Krishna and SPS Nellore four each, with Vizianagaram rounding up with three deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

