AP coronavirus tally spirals to 2.27 lakh with 10,820 additions

The total number of recovered patients touched 1.38 lakh as 9,097 got cured in the last 24 hours, leaving 87,112 active cases in the state. The recovery rate improved to 60.88 per cent. After 24.87 lakh sample tests, the cumulative positivity rate climbed up to 9.16 per cent against the national average of 8.93 per cent. The current positivity rate is over 16 per cent over the past few days as the state has been reporting cases in excess of 10,000 per day in the last five days.