AP COVID-19 tally rises to 21,197; Toll increases to 252

ARUNACHAL PRADESH : Andhra Pradesh recorded over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, taking the aggregate to 21,197 while another 13 patients died, taking the overall toll to 252 on Tuesday. According to the latest bulletin, a total of 1,178 people tested positive for coronavirus in the state with 1,155 of them being locals.

Andhra Pradesh recorded over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, taking the aggregate to 21,197 while another 13 patients died, taking the overall toll to 252 on Tuesday. According to the latest bulletin, a total of 1,178 people tested positive for coronavirus in the state with 1,155 of them being locals.

Twenty-two people from other states and one from abroad also tested positive. Kurnool continued to report more COVID-19 deaths, with four added on Tuesday, for a total count of 85 so far.

Twenty-two people from other states and one from abroad also tested positive. Kurnool continued to report more COVID-19 deaths, with four added on Tuesday, for a total count of 85 so far. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Anantapuramu reported three fresh deaths, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam two each and Prakasam and West Godavari one each. In the last 24 hours, 762 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the state. The state now has 11,200 active cases after a total of 9,745 patients had recovered.

It also completed testing of a little over 10.50 lakh people till date, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.