AP Global Investors Summit: Adani Group to set up 2 cement plants, data centre2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh: Adani Group is developing 15,000 MW of renewable power projects over the next few years across five districts of Anantapur, Kadappa, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram.
Adani Group will set up two new cement manufacturing plants, 15,000 MW of renewable power projects, and a data centre in Andhra Pradesh as it looks to double down on its presence in the state, Karan Adani, founder family's scion said on Friday.
