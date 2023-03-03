AP Global Investors Summit: RIL's Mukesh Ambani to invest in solar energy project, boost job creation2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 02:31 PM IST
- Speaking at the event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said that the state received 340 investment proposals worth ₹13 lakh crore that will provide employment to 6 lakh people across 20 sectors in the state.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on 3 March addressed Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023.
