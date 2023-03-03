While addressing the summit, Mukesh Ambani said Reliance will set up 10 gigawatt solar energy project in the state. He further added that the company will create 50,000 new job opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and will promote sale of products made in the state through retail business.

He also added that RIL has invested over ₹150,000 crore in kg d6 assets developing and supporting gas pipeline.

Speaking of Jio, Mr Ambani said that the rollout of Jio True 5G will be completed before the end of 2023 across India, including Andhra Pradesh. With an investment of over ₹40,000 crore, Jio, he said, has created the largest and best digital network footprint in the state.

He also added that Reliance Retail will source significantly more agri and agrobased products and manufactured goods from Andhra Pradesh for sale all over India.

Referring to the revolution in the retail sector, Ambani, in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Reliance Retail has partnered with more than 1.2 lakh grocery merchants in 6,000 villages of Andhra Pradesh.

Small businesses, he said, have been equipped with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. Reliance Retail has by far provided more than 20,000 direct jobs and a large number of indirect jobs in Andhra Pradesh.

Outlining the advantages of Andhra Pradesh, Mukesh Ambani said that it has a long list of brilliant industries and industrialists, especially in pharma and infrastructure and above all, Andhra has a vast sea border which has the potential to turn it into a blue economy. He also expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh would play an important role in the growth story of New India.

Speaking at the event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said that the state received 340 investment proposals worth ₹13 lakh crore that will provide employment to 6 lakh people across 20 sectors in the state.

Speaking at the ongoing 'Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023', the CM said, "We have received 340 investment proposals worth ₹13 lakh crore that will provide employment to 6 lakh people across 20 sectors distributed all over the state."

The chief minister added, "As of today, post this speech, 92 MoUs with 11.85 lakh crore, which will give employment to almost four lakh people."

"Groups like Reliance Group, Adani Group and Aditya Birla Group, Aurobindo Group, Daiken, NTPC, IOCL, Jindal Group, Mondeley's expressed their interest in the state," the CM said.

(With inputs from agencies)