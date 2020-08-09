New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday has decided that people suffering from fever, breathlessness, and decreasing oxygen levels will be admitted to hospitals irrespective of Covid-19 test as waiting for test results would delay their treatment.

The state will place 5-10 beds with oxygen supply in each of Community Health Centers.

Observing that peaking of coronavirus cases was a natural consequence, Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy on Saturday said their focus was now on reducing the mortality rate.

"We are almost into the peak of cases.

Some districts like East Godavari, West Godavari, Kurnool, Anantapuramu and Guntur have entered the peak curve while some others are midway.

This is a natural consequence," the Special Chief Secretary told a press conference, as the state registered 2.17 lakh coronavirus positive cases till Saturday.

He said saving lives was now the main focus, particularly in the critical Covid-19 cases.

"The case fatality rate is 0.89 per cent, which means it is under control.

If the rate is around one per cent, it indicates we are clinically managing the cases well, according to the Centre and Niti Aayog guidelines," Jawahar Reddy pointed out.

In AP, 60-70 per cent of Covid-19 deaths were in the two high-risk categories: above 60 years of age, with or without comorbidities, and 40 years with comorbidities.

Rest of the fatalities were in the below 40-year age group, he said.

"It is really behaving differently in different people," Jawahar Reddy observed.

The Special Chief Secretary said a sero-prevalence survey was being conducted in Krishna, East Godavari, Anantapuramu and SPS Nellore districts that have a high coronavirus caseload.

Sero-prevalence refers to the frequency of individuals with antibody to a particular virus in a population.

"We will know, through the survey, the percentage of population already infected and how many (persons) developed antibodies.Then we have to change the strategy.

If many had got infected and cured in a district, we need not worry much.If 25 per cent already got infected, we will be left with 75 per cent vulnerable population," he said.

He said 3,750 samples would be tested in each district and the survey would be completed in a week.

Meanwhile, lockdown restrictions in Nellore city have been extended till August 23. Shops in the city will be allowed to remain open only between 6 am and 1 pm. Prakasam district administration is gearing up to re-impose a complete lockdown in the district headquarter Ongole with coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of receding.

At least 11 people died in a fire that broke out at a coronavirus facility in the city of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh state on Sunday.

The blaze was sparked by an air-conditioner unit that short-circuited on the ground floor of the Swarna Palace Hotel, according to the report. The hotel is leased by a private hospital to house Covid-19 patients.

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday continued to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases as 10,080 fresh infections were reported, taking the overall tally to 2,17,040 while a single day high of 97 fatalities were recorded.

The latest government bulletin said the state now had 85,486 active cases after 1,29,615 coronavirus positive persons got cured, including 9,151 in the last 24 hours, and 1,939 succumbed.

The state reported over 10,000 cases for the fourth straight day.

For the first time, Andhra Pradesh overshot the national average (8.93 per cent) in the infection positivity rate clocking 8.95 per cent.

