The conselling schedule of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 has been released. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the counselling registration process AP ICET 2022 tomorrow i.e. 9 October.

Interested and eligible students can now register for the counselling from the official website i.e. icet-sche.aptonline.in.

The last date for the registration process is till 12 October whereas the seat allotment will be announced on 19 October.

Here are important required documents required to upload during the registration process - AP ICET rank card, AP ICET 2022 admit card, SSC/ Intermediate/ degree or equivalent marks memo, Caste certificate of SC/ ST/ BC/ Minorities, Bonafide certificate from IX to Degree, income certificate which should be issued by Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Physically Handicapped/ Children of Armed Personnel/ National Cadet Corps/ sports and games certificate (if any), Transfer certificate.

Here's how register for AP ICET Counselling

Visit the official website

Now, on the homepage click on the registration link

Upload all the required documents

Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link and pay the required fees.

Download and take a print out for further reference

Important dates of AP ICET counselling schedule:

AP ICET counselling registration 2022 - 9-12 October

Verification of uploaded certificates - 10-14 October

Web options selection - 14-16 October

Change of web options - 17 October

AP ICET 2022 seat allotment - 19 October

Reporting at colleges - 20-22 October

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education for admission into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges.