Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  AP ICET Counselling 2022: Registration process to begin from 9 October; here's how to register and other details

AP ICET Counselling 2022: Registration process to begin from 9 October; here's how to register and other details

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on AP ICET
1 min read . 05:24 PM ISTLivemint

  • Interested and eligible students can now register for the counselling from the official website i.e. icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The conselling schedule of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 has been released. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the counselling registration process AP ICET 2022 tomorrow i.e. 9 October. 

The conselling schedule of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 has been released. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the counselling registration process AP ICET 2022 tomorrow i.e. 9 October. 

Interested and eligible students can now register for the counselling from the official website i.e. icet-sche.aptonline.in. 

Interested and eligible students can now register for the counselling from the official website i.e. icet-sche.aptonline.in. 

The last date for the registration process is till 12 October whereas the seat allotment will be announced on 19 October. 

The last date for the registration process is till 12 October whereas the seat allotment will be announced on 19 October. 

Here are important required documents required to upload during the registration process - AP ICET rank card, AP ICET 2022 admit card, SSC/ Intermediate/ degree or equivalent marks memo, Caste certificate of SC/ ST/ BC/ Minorities, Bonafide certificate from IX to Degree, income certificate which should be issued by Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Physically Handicapped/ Children of Armed Personnel/ National Cadet Corps/ sports and games certificate (if any), Transfer certificate.

Here are important required documents required to upload during the registration process - AP ICET rank card, AP ICET 2022 admit card, SSC/ Intermediate/ degree or equivalent marks memo, Caste certificate of SC/ ST/ BC/ Minorities, Bonafide certificate from IX to Degree, income certificate which should be issued by Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Physically Handicapped/ Children of Armed Personnel/ National Cadet Corps/ sports and games certificate (if any), Transfer certificate.

Here's how register for AP ICET Counselling

Here's how register for AP ICET Counselling

Visit the official website

Visit the official website

Now, on the homepage click on the registration link

Now, on the homepage click on the registration link

Upload all the required documents

Upload all the required documents

Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link and pay the required fees.

Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link and pay the required fees.

Download and take a print out for further reference

Download and take a print out for further reference

Important dates of AP ICET counselling schedule:

Important dates of AP ICET counselling schedule:

AP ICET counselling registration 2022 - 9-12 October

AP ICET counselling registration 2022 - 9-12 October

Verification of uploaded certificates - 10-14 October

Verification of uploaded certificates - 10-14 October

Web options selection - 14-16 October

Web options selection - 14-16 October

Change of web options - 17 October

Change of web options - 17 October

AP ICET 2022 seat allotment - 19 October

AP ICET 2022 seat allotment - 19 October

Reporting at colleges - 20-22 October

Reporting at colleges - 20-22 October

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education for admission into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges.

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education for admission into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.