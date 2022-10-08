Here are important required documents required to upload during the registration process - AP ICET rank card, AP ICET 2022 admit card, SSC/ Intermediate/ degree or equivalent marks memo, Caste certificate of SC/ ST/ BC/ Minorities, Bonafide certificate from IX to Degree, income certificate which should be issued by Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Physically Handicapped/ Children of Armed Personnel/ National Cadet Corps/ sports and games certificate (if any), Transfer certificate.