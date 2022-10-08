Interested and eligible students can now register for the counselling from the official website i.e. icet-sche.aptonline.in.
The conselling schedule of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 has been released. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the counselling registration process AP ICET 2022 tomorrow i.e. 9 October.
Interested and eligible students can now register for the counselling from the official website i.e. icet-sche.aptonline.in.
The last date for the registration process is till 12 October whereas the seat allotment will be announced on 19 October.
Here are important required documents required to upload during the registration process - AP ICET rank card, AP ICET 2022 admit card, SSC/ Intermediate/ degree or equivalent marks memo, Caste certificate of SC/ ST/ BC/ Minorities, Bonafide certificate from IX to Degree, income certificate which should be issued by Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Physically Handicapped/ Children of Armed Personnel/ National Cadet Corps/ sports and games certificate (if any), Transfer certificate.
Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link and pay the required fees.
Download and take a print out for further reference
Important dates of AP ICET counselling schedule:
AP ICET counselling registration 2022 - 9-12 October
Verification of uploaded certificates - 10-14 October
Web options selection - 14-16 October
Change of web options - 17 October
AP ICET 2022 seat allotment - 19 October
Reporting at colleges - 20-22 October
Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education for admission into first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) in University constituent and affiliated colleges.
